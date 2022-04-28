Blackhaine Introduces New EP 'Armour II'

It will feature Blood Orange, Iceboy Violet...
28 · 04 · 2022

Incredible rap force Blackhaine has laid out plans for new EP 'Armour II'.

The second in their 'Armour' series, the incoming EP is set to be released on June 10th and features some exciting guests.

A truly unique creative aura, Blackhaine is joined on the EP by Blood Orange and Iceboy Violet, Mosesley and KinseyLloyd, with Rainy Miller also featuring.

Working with producer Rainy Miller, the narrative arc that propels 'Armour 2' offers further revelations.

New track 'Stained Materials' is online now, a striking, vastly individual document from someone who never, ever misses.

Dive in below.

Blackhaine
