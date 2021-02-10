Blackaby Shares New Single 'Warm And Sweet'

Blackaby has shared his new single 'Warm And Sweet'.

The songwriter has signed to Hand In Hive - TV Priest, Wyldest et al - with a full EP incoming.

Out on April 16th, 'Everything's Delicious' shows off the talents of this precocious songbird, while also indulging his bittersweet aspects.

New single 'Warm And Sweet' leads the way, and there's a touch of Ray Davies in its neat fusion of melodic precision and a slightly wistful air.

Punctured by a neat guitar solo from Gengahrâ€™s John Victor, there's a carefree air that makes Blackaby truly enticing.

He comments: "The lyrics came about quite subconsciously with no purpose in mind. Maybe itâ€™s about not knowing what path to take in life. It might be about food obsession and it might just be about slowly losing your hair. It could be about wanting to do it all â€˜rightâ€™ and thinking about that too much. It might be about our obsession with youth and itâ€™s probably just about watching daytime TV..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jessica Batour

Â