Blackaby Share Christmas Charmer 'Plastic Mistletoe'

Blackaby returns with new Christmas single 'Plastic Mistletoe'.

The songwriter's lyrical eccentricities are blended to a sublime use of melody, merging neo-classic tropes - think McCartney, Davies - with something left-field.

New single 'Plastic Mistletoe' offers a different slant on the Christmas song, tapping into the season's wistful sentimentality.

Out now, there's a dash of audio tinsel in the mix, with the songwriter set to host a Blackaby and friends Christmas function on December 11th.

He comments...

"I love writing Christmas songs. It’s a different way of writing - it feels both throw away and sentimental at the same time. This one’s about a melting selection box, drunk Santa, unwanted gifts and Grandpa sleeping under the mistletoe. Again this year all money from sales goes to the Refugee Community Kitchen who started in Calais but now are doing great work giving out hot meals and a place to connect in London and Edinburgh."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Joseph Paxton

- - -