Black The Ripper Has Died

The UK rapper, cannabis activist has passed away...
Robin Murray
News
06 · 04 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 06 · 04 · 2020
0

Multiple sources are reporting that Black The Ripper has died.

Well-known for his stunts as a cannabis activist, Black The Ripper was also a pivotal figure in UK hip-hop and grime.

The North London artist continually spoke his mind, and was admired across the UK rap community, crossing genre lines.

Social media is a flurry of tributes to Black The Ripper, with multiple sources confirming that he has died.

