Multiple sources are reporting that Black The Ripper has died.

Well-known for his stunts as a cannabis activist, Black The Ripper was also a pivotal figure in UK hip-hop and grime.

The North London artist continually spoke his mind, and was admired across the UK rap community, crossing genre lines.

Social media is a flurry of tributes to Black The Ripper, with multiple sources confirming that he has died.

I can't believe the news I've just got.

I had good times with you cuz.

Everyone's gonna miss you.



Rest in peace Black the ripper. — Novelist (@Novelist) April 6, 2020

No way black the ripper. R.I.P man fuckinghell what a horrible year — TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) April 6, 2020

BLACK THE RIPPER? WHAT?! — Alhan Gençay (@alhan) April 6, 2020

2020 is the worst year we’ve ever seen. RIP Black The Ripper — HOLLYWOOD HARDY (@HardyCaprio) April 6, 2020

Daaaam rip black the ripper — SNEAKBO or JETSKI (@Sneakbo) April 6, 2020

