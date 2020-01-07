Black The Ripper Cause Of Death Confirmed

Black The Ripper's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy.

The rapper died on April 6th , sparking a huge wave of tributes across the full spectrum of UK music.

Emerging from the UK hip-hop underground while also working with a range of grime producers, his warm, easy-going nature was matched to some stellar artistry in the booth.

Building a vastly influential catalogue, Black The Ripper was also a high profile campaigner for the legalisation of cannabis.

News of his death left fans devastated, with producer Dexplicit sharing news that the rapper died following a "sudden heart attack".

It remains an enormously sad loss - he was only 32 years old.

Update from the family of Dean West aka Black The Ripper... pic.twitter.com/FvkTHdAnDS — BLACK THE RIPPER (@Dexplicit) July 7, 2020

