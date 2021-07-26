Brighton group Black Peaks have split up.
The south coast group blended heavy music with progressive vantage points, resulting in two acclaimed albums.
Second album 'All That Divides' arrived on 2018, followed by extensive touring from the Brighton outfit.
In a new statement, Black Peaks have confirmed the they are to split, stating that they "don't feel we can continue in a way that is healthy to us..."
Thanking fans, the group label them "the best support network we could have asked for".
Important announcement pic.twitter.com/9WG63hAsfu— Black Peaks (@blackpeaks) July 26, 2021
