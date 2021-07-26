Brighton group Black Peaks have split up.

The south coast group blended heavy music with progressive vantage points , resulting in two acclaimed albums.

Second album 'All That Divides' arrived on 2018, followed by extensive touring from the Brighton outfit.

In a new statement, Black Peaks have confirmed the they are to split, stating that they "don't feel we can continue in a way that is healthy to us..."

Thanking fans, the group label them "the best support network we could have asked for".

