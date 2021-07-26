Black Peaks Have Split Up

The Brighton band call it quits...
Robin Murray
News
26 · 07 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 26 · 07 · 2021
0

Brighton group Black Peaks have split up.

The south coast group blended heavy music with progressive vantage points, resulting in two acclaimed albums.

Second album 'All That Divides' arrived on 2018, followed by extensive touring from the Brighton outfit.

In a new statement, Black Peaks have confirmed the they are to split, stating that they "don't feel we can continue in a way that is healthy to us..."

Thanking fans, the group label them "the best support network we could have asked for".

- - -

Black Peaks
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next