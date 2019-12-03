Black Peaches Share Remarkable New Song 'Cuatro Berimbau'

Black Peaches is a new project hewn from the imagination of Rob Smoughton, a crate-digger, songwriter, and erstwhile Hot Chop vagabond.

This new project, however, might well be the purest distillation of his passions, pitting his left field tendencies against his thirst for melody.

“Black Peaches existed inside me before I was aware of it,” he comments. “It’s the culmination and continuation of the music I love. I started to notice how Brazilian rhythm, funk, soul, classic country and pop were all combining in the music I was writing and I looked for other band members to join me to bring it alive.”

Gradually gathering like minds, Black Peaches will release new album 'Fire In The Hole' on May 24th. With a flurry of live dates planned, the project's fusion of Steely Dan, afrobeat colour, lucid funk, and more is set to become inescapable.

Album cut 'Cuatro Berimbau' leads the way, a spiralling, inspired group performance, opening with some Brazilian style vibes before descending into a breezy pop hewn workout.

Tune in now.

Catch Black Peaches at the following shows:

May

25 Bridport Camping Be Cider Seaside VIII Festival

26 Reading Purple Turtle Festival of 21st Cent Blues

28 Manchester Gullivers

29 Sheffield The HUBS

30 Glasgow The Rum Shack

31 Huddersfield The Parish

June

1 Nottingham The Angel Microbrewery

26 Oxford Jericho Tavern

27 Cambridge Portland Arms

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.