black midi Will Release New Album 'Cavalcade' This Summer

black midi will release new album 'Cavalcade' on May 28th.

The London band's extraordinary debut album rightly gained a Mercury nomination, resulting in a somersaulting live performance on the night.

Heading straight back into the studio, black midi seemingly spent the bulk of 2020 working on new ideas.

New album 'Cavalcade' is the result. Out on May 28th, it's led by extraordinary new song 'John L' a kind of prog-pop odyssey that splices King Crimson with Marlene Dietrich.

Cameron Picton comments: “When you’re listening, you can imagine all the characters form a sort of cavalcade. Each tells their story one by one and as each track ends they overtake you, replaced by the next in line...”

Things to note about the new album: 'John L' was produced by Marta Salogni; the bulk of the rest was produced by John 'Spud' Murphy; Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin stepped away to focus on his mental health; saxophonist Kaidi Akinnibi and keyboard player Seth Evans contribute.

Check out 'John L' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.