black midi To Host Open Mic On Upcoming Tour

black midi are set to host an open mic as part of their upcoming UK shows.

Set to play a short burst of UK shows, black midi will focus on material from new album 'Cavalcade' alongside their Mercury nominated debut.

The opening act at these performances will come from the audience, with the South London group set to host an open mic.

No instruments are allowed - though backing tracks are permitted - and the crowd will vote for the winner.

£100 is at stake, with black midi saying: "Talents of all varieties are permitted!"

To enter, sent your audition to [email protected] and say which show you wish to perform at.

black midi will play the following shows:

August

31 Bristol Trinity Centre

September

1 Bristol Trinity Centre

2 Manchester O2 Ritz

5 Birmingham The Mill

6 Glasgow QMU

