Black Midi Sign To Rough Trade, Share New 'Speedway' EP

Until a few months ago the only we you could absorb Black Midi was through the live experience.

Little existed online, and until the Speedy Wunderground aided ‘bmbmbm’ release nothing official was on streaming services.

All of which meant that each show, each performance felt peculiarly intense, with their math-leaning dalliances soaring into vast, uncharted realms of guitar-aided noise.

Signed to Rough Trade, Black Midi have toasted the union by releasing new EP 'Speedway' online.

An extremely limited 12 inch drop will be available at shows, with 'Speedway' aligned against remixes from Proc Fiskal, Kwake Bass and Blanck Mass.

Bass player Cameron Picton has constructed a full visual for the EP - get involved below.

Photo Credit: Dan Kendall

