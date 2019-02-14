black midi Shatter Some Skulls With 'Talking Heads'

South London group black midi have shared their new single 'Talking Heads' in full.

The band have now signed to Rough Trade, ending a trans-Atlantic bidding war and months of speculation.

New release 'Talking Heads' b/w 'Crow's Perch' lands on May 17th, two vivid slices of math rock enhanced guitar tomfoolery.

Jagged, bolshy new cut 'Talking Heads' is online now, propelled by black midi's outstanding rhythmic control.

One of their most accessible moments to date, it's a vibrant yet still startling new piece of music.

Vocalist and guitarist Geordie Greep has the following to say...

“We've always tried to make it heavy but danceable, melodic but good rhythms... It is accessible music, there are experimental aspects that we've taken from when we went crazy at the beginning, we've just reigned it in to make something that is pop music.”

Tune in now.

Catch black midi at London's EartH venue on June 18th.

Photo Credit: Anthrox Studio

