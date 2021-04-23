black midi Share Wild New Track 'Slow'

Genre-busting London group black midi have shared new track 'Slow'.

The band's new album 'Cavalcade' is out on May 28th, the follow up to their Mercury nominated debut album.

With an Autumn tour planned, black midi shot an at-home session for Stateside radio outlet KEXP.

You can check out the session HERE , with the group also sharing a brand new track.

Taken from the incoming album, 'Slow' bursts with invention and fresh ideas, with the boundary-less math/prog (delete as appropriate) diversions taking black midi into some startling directions.

Fronted by Cameron Picton, it comes with visuals from Gustaf Holtenäs. The director comments...

“The ‘Slow’ video was made to fit the oscillating dynamics of the song. Going from calm to chaos over and over again...”

“The video tells the story of a character who creates AI-generated worlds. To emphasise this, I let real AI’s generate a lot of the backgrounds in these worlds. So they are partly AI-generated, but It isn’t long before an AI could create the whole deal and create endless iterations of fantasy worlds. It can already create a random beautiful landscape painting in one second.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Anthrox Studio

