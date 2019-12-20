black midi Share Two Christmas Crackers

black midi have shared two festive covers.

The London group recorded the tracks at their rehearsal rooms, and have placed them online for fans to consume.

It's for a good cause, too - funds will be donated to vital South London venue Brixton Windmill.

Re-working 50s classic 'Jingle Bell Rocks', the band have also re-worked Stevie Wonder’s 'What Christmas Means To Me'.

black midi comment...

"We recorded a couple of covers of our favourite Christmas tunes at our rehearsal room and then added some bells an whistles at home Usually we would do some fun one off covers shows at the Windmill around this time of year so hopefully this goes some way to fill the gap."

Tune in now.

<a href="https://windmillbrixton.bandcamp.com/album/bm-xmas-covers">bm xmas covers by black midi</a>

