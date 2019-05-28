black midi Share 11 Minute Melter 'Sweater'

black midi have shared previously unreleased 11 minute track 'Sweater'.

The London band cut a swathe through 2019 with debut album 'Schlagenheim' and their electrifying live shows.

A truly stunning concert proposition, the group's heavy duty math-leaning improvisation turned each concert into a standalone statement.

Opening 2020 with a curiously surreal Ed Sheeran diss track , black midi have now shared another unreleased cut.

Recorded during the same Dan Carey helmed sessions that fuelled 'Schlagenheim', new 11 minute track 'Sweater' is a wild ride.

Tune in now.

