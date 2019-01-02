black midi Lash Out At Ed Sheeran On New Track

black midi have shared a surreal Ed Sheeran diss track.

The South London math-rock force won a Mercury nomination with debut album ‘Schlagenheim’, a record blessed with fetid imagination.

Deciding to enter the Wiley vs. Stormzy war, the band have now shared a screeching new Ed Sheeran send.

Half-inching the phrase “It’s Britney bitch” - because... why not? - it's the vocal debut of drummer Morgan Simpson, labelling Ed Sheeran a “sell-out ginger prick.”

Uploaded - and then quickly deleted - from SoundCloud, the track hints at a potential ‘Schlagenheim’ follow up.

Hidden in the description was the phrase: “new album out 250120”.

Some enterprising fan has re-upped ‘ded sheeran (ed sheeran send) part 1’ to YouTube - tune in below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.