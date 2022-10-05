black midi Announce New Album 'Hellfire'

black midi will release new album 'Hellfire' on July 15th.

The band's creative spell continues, with black midi surprising fans with a new album announce.

The South London group's third long-player to date, following sweetly on from last year's excellent 'Cavalcade'.

Out on July 15th through Rough Trade Records, 'Hellfire' will be accompanied by black midi's biggest UK show to date, at London's Somerset House on July 13th.

New single 'Welcome To Hell' is online now, accompanied by cute, colourful visuals - a neat counterpoint to their prog-enabled skronk, then.

Photo Credit: Atiba Jefferson

