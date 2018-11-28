Black Midi, Alessi's Ark Contribute To New Christmas Album

Black Midi and Alessi's Ark have joined other artists in contributing to a new charity Christmas compilation.

The ingeniously titled 'IT'S BRIIIIIIXMAAAAAAS!' lands on December 7th, and features artists who frequent Brixton Hill Studios.

The South London connection doesn't end there, either - all proceeds from the release will be donated to Brixton Soup Kitchen, whose sterling work is needed now more than ever.

Containing six tracks, 'IT'S BRIIIIIIXMAAAAAAS!' is a pleasingly varied affair, moving from a Black Midi x Jerskin Fendrix collaboration, to a brand new Alessi's Ark track, and material from Bad Parents and more.

Stephen Gilchrist - owner and proprietor of Brixton Hill Studios - helped arrange the compilation, and he comments:

“Considering this is becoming one of the richest boroughs in the world, it's very upsetting to think that we still need soup kitchens and food banks.”

'IT'S BRIIIIIIXMAAAAAAS!' will be released on December 7th - tracklisting is as follows...

1: Ice Cream by Black Fendrix Jersk Midi UKGRW1800011 (6:36)

2: Winter’s Grace by Alessi’s Ark UKGRW1800012 (3:19)

3: We’d Better Start Donner - Ham Legion UKGRW1800013 (2:41)

4: Christmas Present - Bad Parents UKGRW1800014 (3:52)

5: Christmas Crime - Scud FM UKGRW1800015 (4:56)

6: Christmas In Prison - Hot Sauce Pony UKGRW1800016 (4:31)

