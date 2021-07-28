Black Marble Announces New Album 'Fast Idol'

Black Marble will release new album 'Fast Idol' on October 22nd.

The synth boffin - real name Chris Stewart - is part of the Sacred Bones universe, and you can expect a lot from him this Autumn.

Organising a full UK tour - he plays London's Moth Club on November 6th, alongside nationwide dates - Black Marble is lining up a new album.

Dark and delicious electronic pop with an analogue edge, new LP 'Fast Idol' is out on October 22nd.

New single 'Somewhere' is out now, a gorgeous, pointed, finely finessed offering that - its maker says - "describes a place just out of reach that serves as a diversion and takes focus away from the ambiguities of daily life."

He adds: "It represents a place of disinhibition where if it could only be remembered, or found, the people we aim to be could for a moment be fully realised. Although its dreamlike clarity and feeling of connection may seem like an empty promise, it serves as an aspirational reminder for what might be."

Theo Six directs the video, a regular Black Marble collaborator who shot the clip "in the shadows of the towers of the Parisian suburbs..."

Black Marble adds: "I love that Theo always seems to return to the themes of searching and wishing in his work. I think that the idea of an artist, or anyone really, as a fully formed entity interacting with the world is rather strange."

"Although there can be pressure to come across this way, I think it's more interesting and realistic to admit to the idea that most of us struggle to live up to some idealised projection of who we want to be. In this way, I've always appreciated how Theo imbues these little worlds he creates with feelings of desire for this sort of transcendence, and I always trust that I'll relate to the way he sees things."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ashley Leahy

- - -