Black Keys' Dan Auerbach To Direct New Dr. John Documentary

The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach is set to direct a new documentary on Dr. John.

The New Orleans legend - real name Mac Rebannack - died in 2019 , leaving behind an incredible catalogue.

Dr. John worked on his 2012 album 'Locked Down' alongside Dan Auerbach, with the Black Keys guitarist and singer taking up his role as producer.

Dan Auerbach returns to the mythos of Dr. John for a new documentary, tackling his life and work, warts and all.

Chatting to Associated Press , he said: "I'm thrilled to be partnering with RadicalMedia and Impact Artist Productions to try my hand at directing a documentary feature for the first time and I’m honoured to have the subject be my friend Dr. John. He was such a unique individual and a shining example of the great melting pot of American music."

"From his mysterious voodoo stage persona Dr. John, to his real, humble self Mac Rebannack - the street poet, the family man, the junkie, the Grammy award winner and all that’s in between, this documentary will introduce the world to him in a way they haven't seen him before. I’m still learning bits about him that I never knew, and I hope the movie provides a lens into the story of the life of Dr. John."

RadicalMedia are on something of a wave right now - they worked alongside Questlove on his acclaimed feature Summer Of Soul.

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen

