New community hub Black Junglist Alliance launches this weekend.

The platform is being spearheaded by Chris Inperspective, working with a host of Black artists to provide a focal point for their collective activities.

It comes after some heightened social media debate over the white-washing of drum 'n' bass, and the manner in which Black artists are treated within that arena more broadly.

BJATV launches officially on August 1st, and it's clearly hit a nerve, with a host of fans and artists rushing to become involved.

Chris Walton comments: "Because the picture out there isn't correct and isn't inline with what music is being made in regards to the YouTube channels that are currently presenting jungle, drum 'n' bass. That picture needs to be changed and the Black Junglist Alliance TV can help change that."

Caldey Muffett adds: "Many other genres of music have a online platform that solely reflects their community through culture, experience and knowledge e.g. SBTV or UKG. It's about time we had a channel that reflects and connects our history in Jungle with the next generations to keep telling our own story."

Black Junglist Alliance aims to display Black excellence throughout jungle and drum 'n' bass, pushing for greater representation of non-white peoples within this area, and music more generally.

Neil Stevens explains: "I’m looking forward to curating a platform that seeks to confirm the contribution of Black people to this music and the scene we all love. We’re here to highlight the legacy, the heroes and heroines, and the future contributors to this music from an unashamedly Afrocentric perspective."

Get involved HERE.

