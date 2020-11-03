Black Country, New Road Share 'Track X'

Black Country, New Road have shared their new song 'Track X'.

The band's much anticipated debut album 'For the first time' lands on February 5th, and it will coincide with a full live stream event.

Taking place on March 6th, Black Country, New Road's truly exhilarating live set will fill Queen Elizabeth Hall at London's Southbank Centre.

Alongside this new, the band have shared 'Track X' - curiously, it doesn't feature in their live set, having been an early piece that was then shelved.

Resurrected during sessions for their new album, the group comment: "The story is old but a good one and worth telling. We believe that people will enjoy singing along."

Director Bart Price returns to convene the visuals, and he states:

"The music video for 'Track X' is about nostalgia for being a kid and happy times with family, stupid moments with friends like feeding Cheetos to a giant horde of birds in a Walmart parking lot, and for Tumblr and YouTube videos of cats."

"But at the same time balanced with this is a comment on the transience of the past, like with the shots of the abandoned houses, and a sense that maybe what we remember isn’t quite real, like the idealised stock footage. I wanted to combine all of those emotions and thoughts together and make a 2000s style American home video."

Tune in now.

