Black Country, New Road Share Inspired New Song 'Concorde'

It builds into a quiet crescendo of joy...
Robin Murray
News
30 · 11 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 30 · 11 · 2021
0

Black Country, New Road have shared their new song 'Concorde' - tune in now.

The band's debut album earned a Mercury nomination, while sessions on a follow up have proved to be incredibly fruitful.

Out on February 4th, second album 'Ants From Up There' leads the multi-faceted group into different spaces, different emotional and creative landscapes.

New song 'Concorde' is online now, and it opens with spider-like guitar lines augmented by saxophone colouring.

The vocal has a subtle yearning to it, with 'Concorde' building up into a quiet crescendo of joy.

Black Country, New Road at their most accessible, yet also their most fascinating, you can check out 'Concorde' below.

'Ants From Up There' will be released on February 4th.

Photo Credit: Rosie Foster

- - -

Black Country New Road
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next