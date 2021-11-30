Black Country, New Road Share Inspired New Song 'Concorde'

Black Country, New Road have shared their new song 'Concorde' - tune in now.

The band's debut album earned a Mercury nomination, while sessions on a follow up have proved to be incredibly fruitful.

Out on February 4th, second album 'Ants From Up There' leads the multi-faceted group into different spaces, different emotional and creative landscapes.

New song 'Concorde' is online now, and it opens with spider-like guitar lines augmented by saxophone colouring.

The vocal has a subtle yearning to it, with 'Concorde' building up into a quiet crescendo of joy.

Black Country, New Road at their most accessible, yet also their most fascinating, you can check out 'Concorde' below.

'Ants From Up There' will be released on February 4th.

Photo Credit: Rosie Foster

- - -