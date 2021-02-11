Black Country, New Road Share 'Bread Song'

Black Country, New Road have shared their new track 'Bread Song'.

The band overhauled their live set earlier this year, introducing new ideas, and completely unheard material.

'Bread Song' quickly gained attention, a song that builds on simple metaphors to locate striking truths.

Stylistically, it melds together Steve Reich's minimalism with elements of free improvisation, alongside what you could loosely term post-punk methodologies.

Frontman Isaac Wood says...

“We wanted to do the first chorus with no time signature. I went to see Steve Reich do Music for 18 Musicians and there's a piece where a bar length is determined by the breadth of the clarinet player, they just play until they run out of breath. I wanted to try that with the whole band, where we don't look at each other, we don't make too many cues, we just try and play without time - but together.”

'Bread Song' appears on Black Country, New Road's incoming album 'Ants From Up There', which will be released on February 4th.

Check it out now.

Catch Black Country, New Road on tour in February, opening with a show at London's Roundhouse on February 8th.

Photo Credit: Rosie Foster

- - -