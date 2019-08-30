Black Country, New Road + black midi = Black Midi New Road

Black Country, New Road have shared a new black midi collaboration.

Brixton venue the Windmill sits at the heart of most fantastic music emerging from the capital today, with everyone from Fat White Family to Shame and beyond swaggering through its doors.

With coronavirus lockdown placing the Windmill under enormous pressure, a charitable compilation has been launched.

It's a heavyweight release, too, and with Bandcamp waiving their fees for 24 hours all funds go the venue.

Highlights include cuts from Kate Tempest, Goat Girl, and Fontaines D.C. but we're tickled pink by this unusual collaboration.

Teaming up for a one night only performance last year, Black Country, New Road and black midi aligned as Black Midi New Road.

Scenes? Astonishing.

Check out the full compilation below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://windmillbrixton.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-the-windmill" href="http://windmillbrixton.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-the-windmill">Live at The Windmill by Various Artists</a>

