Black Country, New Road Announce Their Debut Album

Black Country, New Road will release their debut album 'For the first time' on February 5th.

The band's fantastic live shows have propelled them forwards, with a string of exceptional releases broadening their studio sound.

Snapped up by Ninja Tune, the group roped in producer Andy Savours for their debut album.

Recorded at the close of 2019 and the first weeks of lockdown, 'For the first time' lands early next year.

Out on February 5th, the album resonates with their live sound, encapsulating those fiery concerts.

Frontman Isaac Wood comments: “This is basically representative of our first 18 months”.

New song 'Science Fair' is online now - check it out below.

Finally, Black Country, New Road have confirmed plans for two socially distanced London shows:

November

20 London Islington Assembly Hall

21 London Islington Assembly Hall

Photo Credit: Max Grainger

