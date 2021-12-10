Black Country, New Road Announce New Album 'Ants From Up There'

Black Country, New Road will release new album 'Ants From Up There' on February 4th.

The band's debut album won across the board praise, before scooping a highly prized Mercury nomination.

Playing a handful of dates earlier this year, the group then went straight back into the studio to focus on new ideas.

New album 'Ants From Up There' is the result, and it's due to be released on February 4th.

New song 'Chaos Space Marine' is online now, alongside details of a full UK tour for 2022 - including a show at London's historic Roundhouse venue.

'Chaos Space Marine' is - says frontman Isaac Wood - “the best song we’ve ever written.”

He says: “We threw in every idea anyone had with that song. So the making of it was a really fast, whimsical approach - like throwing all the shit at the wall and just letting everything stick.”

Photo Credit: Rosie Foster

