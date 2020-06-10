Black Angels' Alex Maas Shares Solo Cut 'Been Struggling'

Black Angels' co-founder Alex Maas has shared beautiful new solo cut 'Been Struggling'.

The songwriter went back into the studio earlier this year, focussing on a solo project, something entirely distinct from the charred psychedelia of the Black Angels.

New song 'Been Struggling' gives a few indicators of what to expect - deeply personal, it harks back to his Texan childhood, full of opaque tones and country textures.

Beautifully done, Alex Maas balances his psych tendencies with something more linear and defined - and ultimately more revealing.

Recorded at Space Flight Studios in Austin, you can check out 'Been Struggling' below.

Tune in now.

Alex Maas will release new solo album 'Luca' on December 4th - order it HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.