Bklava's 'Take Time' Is A Soulful, Uplifting Club Cut

South London's Bklava has always been surrounded by music.

Whether it was Irish music at family gatherings or the mixtapes she would swap with friends at the school gates, every morning, every sensation is matched to a certain tune.

She applies this sense of importance to her own work, too, with Bklava coming to the fore as a sought after artist in her own right.

A string of releases in 2019 made her name, with ‘Cntrl’, ‘Got It Good’ and ‘Through The Night’ recontextualising club tropes for her own use.

'Take Time' is a soulful return, a song about the complexities of relationships that finds Bklava working alongside producer Jay Hudson.

There's a nod to UKG in the beat, with that 2-step swing giving Bklava room to fully express herself.

She comments:

"I wrote this song last year, I had just started seeing someone, before that I was single for ages and ready for a new relationship, however they weren’t, so this song was born from that. I worked with Jay Hudson on it (also produced Got It Good), we created this in a day and I did the vocals in one take, the vibe was just there.”

Tune in now.