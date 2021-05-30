BJ Thomas - 'Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head' - Has Died

He was 78 years old...
Robin Murray
News
30 · 05 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 30 · 05 · 2021
American singer BJ Thomas has died.

The songwriter won five Grammy awards over a six decade career, scoring numerous hits in the process.

Perhaps his most iconic moment, however, was his performance of 'Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head', a colossal hit in the late 60s.

Taken from the soundtrack of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, is sparked a lengthy career that skirted on the edges of country and easy listening.

Bowing out with 2013's acoustic set 'The Living Room Sessions', BJ Thomas was diagnosed with lung cancer five years ago.

News of his death was confirmed on social media - he leaves his wife, Gloria, and three daughters.

