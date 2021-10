BJ The Chicago Kid returns with new song 'Smooth'.

The six-time Grammy nominated songwriter wants to shake up his creativity, moving away from standard cycles.

Kicking off a weekly series of new content drops, his single 'Smooth' is the start of something new.

Soft, supple, and soulful, 'Smooth' presents BJ The Chicago Kid at his most open and accessible.

Fresh from his '4am' EP, it finds the songwriter pushing his music into a different space.

Tune in now.

- - -