Björk To Re-Issue Her Catalogue On Cassette

Björk is set to re-issue all nine of her studio albums on cassette this year.

The Icelandic artist confirmed the news as part of a merch drop on her webstore, bringing her catalogue back to the format.

Heady days for cassette fans - year on year sales in the UK rose by more than 125% in 2018.

The move opens with her 'Debut' album, taking in those dazzling 90s innovations, and her absorbing later work.

The multi-coloured tapes go on sale from April 26th, and will feature 'Debut', 'Post', 'Homogenic', 'Vespertine', 'Medulla', 'Volta', 'Biophilia', 'Vulnicura', and 'Utopia'.

… we have another surprise for you …

we are very happy to release a line of limited edition cassette tapes

pre-order: https://t.co/9id3fTtlNU pic.twitter.com/IZ7P8v9WXo — björk (@bjork) March 14, 2019

