Björk Signals New Live Project Cornucopia

Björk has confirmed plans for an ambitious new live project, titled Cornucopia.

The Icelandic artist delivered a knockout headline set at All Points East this summer, part of an ongoing commitment of international dates.

New project Cornucopia launches in New York's The Shed arts centre next spring, directed by John Tiffany it will feature a seven-piece female Icelandic flute ensemble.

Margrét Bjarnadóttir steps in as choreographer for Cornucopia, while Iris van Herpen handles costume design.

Björk wrote in a statement...

This winter I will prepare my most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.