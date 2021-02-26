Björk Shares Immersive Sonos Mix

Björk has shared an immersive new Sonos Radio mix.

Sonos Radio opened in the first weeks of 2021, with the audio brand teaming with some fantastic musicians on the streaming endeavour.

Björk has constructed a rare mix for Sonos Radio, and it moves through some of her key influences - early 90s rave, cutting edge electronics, and an array of global styles.

Online now in full, it seemingly draws on files collected across two decades - because Björk has kept the same laptop for 21 years.

She comments...

"I am quite thrilled to have had a reason to go through 21 years of music-file collecting. Since my first laptop, I have been CD shopping, awkward cassette finding, vinyl searching in secret stores on my travels and gathered them all into a library of gorgeous wave-files. It was only a question of time before I would share them and then in yet another form: them clouds and streams."

"A lot of my heart belongs there… unbelievable memories with friends, loved ones, DJ-ing in little bars, all sorts of occasions possible, in boats, cars, planes. Here is music for weddings, solitudes, dancing, friendly chess matches or hikes…I thank all the musicians who have saved my life repeatedly through the years and hope you enjoy this as much as I have."

Check out the mix in full below.

