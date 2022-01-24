Björk Says New Album Will Be Out In Summer 2022

Björk has revealed that her new album will be released this summer.

The Icelandic artist is set to play some Los Angeles shows shortly, part of her Cornucopia tour.

The performer had been forced off the road by COVID, and discussed the impact of the pandemic during a conversation with LA Weekly.

She said: "Yes, this has never happened before. I'm kinda excited about it. Usually, once you commit to a tour, it seems to lock into a grid which is most often fun but at worst can become conveyor-belty. So to put something on pause for two years and write a whole album and then come back to it is going to be interesting."

Iceland was able to navigate the pandemic in an assured fashion, with Björk spending lockdown on long walks around the island.

"Well, the lifestyle changes in COVID were not that huge in Iceland. I live on a beach in Reykjavík, the capital, and even in the tightest lockdowns I could walk up and down it. Then of course, hikes in the mountains… we spend a lot of time in nature here. And even in town, most things stayed open. I managed to write a whole album without traveling breaks, which felt absolutely delicious! I haven’t stayed so much home since I was 16 – loved it!"

Moving to the prospect of new material, Björk explained that a summer 2022 timescale is not out of the question.

She says it "depends on the speed of publishing in 2022. It’s sort of out of my hands. But I would say summer. That’s a rough estimate."

"I’m finishing (the new album) now, and it should probably come out in the summer," Björk added. "It’s always really hard for me to describe the album while I’m still making it. It isn’t until a few months later that I can look in the mirror and pretend there was a logic to it the whole time."

