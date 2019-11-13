BisonBison Usher In Exploratory Electronics On 'Recover'

Toronto project BisonBison have shared exploratory new composition 'Recover'.

The five-piece group match an organic approach to digital technology, with each piece emerging from extensive jam sessions.

New album 'Hover' arrives in February, bringing together ideas that took several years to get into focus.

Ahead of this, BisonBison have decided to reveal a fresh preview, one that exposes their methodologies.

The Toronto quintet - producers Dani Ramez and Chad Skinner, drummer Brad Weber, harpist Sinéad Bermingham, and vocalist Sophia Alexandra - unite on the track, with its undulating motion pushing gently past the barriers in its place.

Sophia explains...

“The concept behind the lyrics of ‘Recover’ were cultivated over many years of personal experience and inner growth. The insight that I gained eventually found a home in this musical composition.”

“‘Recover’ seeks to explore the sensation of regaining and rediscovering clarity in moments of uncertainty. It is a song that delves into the tenderness of returning to old lessons and recalling the sensation of reconnecting to one’s self-worth.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.