biskuwi Embraces Evolution With 'Blind Man's Labyrinth'

Electronic talent biswuki has shared new EP ‘Blind Man’s Labyrinth’.

Out now - find it HERE - the EP continues this daring producer's sense of aesthetic evolution.

Music informed by emotional journeys, it finds the artist embracing new methodologies to find something unexpected.

Known for their technical abilities, biswuki holds down a YouTube channel, offering lessons and tips for those learning production.

Building on this, biswuki combines this tech-bound approach to something free-ranging, with 'Blind Man's Labyrinth' exploring fresh pastures.

She says...

“The track was completely driven by my emotional journey past few years. It tries to reflect those strong emotions with a strong and melancholic sound palette. While all these different sounds do their own thing, they kind of complete each other - if that makes sense. Like ceaseless battle that we fight within ourselves, creating this Mercurial cacophony.”

Available online alongside a fresh remix, you can check out 'Blind Man's Labyrinth' below.

