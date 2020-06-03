Bishop Nehru Links With DJ Premier On 'Too Lost'

Bishop Nehru has shared his new caramel smooth bumper 'Too Lost'.

An artist moving with supreme confidence, the rapper pilfers from hip-hop's Golden Age to construct its future path.

Seizing his independence new album 'Nehruvia: My Disregarded Thoughts' lands on May 8th accompanied by some UK shows.

“I’ve become way more comfortable making music, more confident than ever before in how I present my music,” he says. “Now, nobody is better than me.”

Guests include MF DOOM, while Bishop Nehru links with Gang Starr producer and all-round beat-making legend DJ Premier on 'Too Lost'.

Moving with a real sense of purpose, 'Too Lost' erupts into life like a rap inferno.

Tune in now.

Catch Bishop Nehru at the following shows:

April

14 Bristol East Mud Dock

18 London The Garage

26 Manchester YES

