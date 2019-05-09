Bishop Nehru Announces New Album 'My Disregarded Thoughts'

Queens rapper Bishop Nehru has shared details of his second album 'My Disregarded Thoughts'.

The hip-hop artist broadened horizons on his debut record, with the two-part 'Elevators: Acts I & II' fusing rap, jazz, and more into a potent whole.

Second album 'My Disregarded Thoughts' is incoming, following work at DJ Premier's studio in New York.

Premier features on production, alongside work from DOOM and Bishop Nehru himself.

Said to be a moment of evolution, the rapper comments: “If you love what you’re doing and you create a lot, you’re gonna evolve...”

Split into two parts - ‘The Abyss’ and ‘The Escape’ - it's led by potent new song 'IN MY ZONE'.

Tune in now.

