Binoy's 'Sunset Season' Takes Comfort In Friendship

LA alt-pop trailblazer Binoy returns with new single 'Sunset Season'.

Lockdown has brought the songwriter closer to those around him, deepening the bonds of friendship in the process.

New single 'Sunset Season' is an exploration of this process, an admission from this solitary talent that he can't do it alone.

Flecks of effects-laden guitar permeate the intro, before giving way to a rush of digit-pop tapestries.

Reminiscent of Clairo-style pop or aspects of Lorde, there's also a kind of The 1975 ambition running through that surging, soaring chorus.

He comments...

"I wrote 'Sunset Season' in dedication to the close group of friends I have around me. It represents the distinct comfort of a close bond, like glancing up at an unexpectedly beautiful sunset that can melt even the worst of days into a moment of warmth."

Tune in now.

