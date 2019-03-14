Binker Golding Shares New Jazz Scorcher 'You, That Place, That Time'

Binker Golding has shared his new jazz scorcher 'You, That Place, That Time' - tune in now.

The saxophonist is a key figure in the current UK jazz landscape, matching his role as band leader and composer to acting as the Musical Director of the Tomorrow’s Warriors Youth Orchestra.

A true all-rounder, his acclaimed partner Binker & Moses saw the saxophonist spar with band mate Moses Boyd on Later... in front of a huge television audience.

Amassing a new band, Binker Golding recorded his incoming LP with Ezra Collective pianist Joe Armon-Jones, Daniel Casimir on double bass, and Sam Jones on drums.

'Abstractions of Reality Past and Incredible Feathers' lands on September 27th, with Binker sharing a new jazz scorcher to whet appetites.

Pitting his hard bop heritage against an awareness of the broader UK landscape, 'You, That Place, That Time' never settles, this furiously inventive conversation between Sonny Rollins and broken beat.

Tune in now.

<a href="http://binkergolding.bandcamp.com/album/abstractions-of-reality-past-and-incredible-feathers">Abstractions of Reality Past and Incredible Feathers by Binker Golding</a>

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.