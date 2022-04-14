Bingo Fury's 'Birchall & Kings' Is A Puzzle Waiting To Be Unlocked

One-off talent Bingo Fury returns with new single 'Birchall & Kings'.

Out now on Practise Music, it's only his third release to date, and continues his dizzying forward path.

Melding together fractured post-punk elements with what feels almost like a free jazz approach, 'Birchall & Kings' twists itself inside out.

A remarkable piece of music, it was recorded at Bristol venue / music hub The Lousiana and refuses to follow any standard path.

Dizzying in its idiosyncrasies, the track lasts for a mere 90 seconds before grinding to a halt, but has long since made an impact.

Bingo relates that the single was "spawned from an obsession with limitation in the creative process. It’s an attempt at writing a mono-tonal song, while trying to keep things engaging. Lyrically, It’s finding solace in a dysfunctional environment."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Holly De Looze

