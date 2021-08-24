Bingo Fury Share Wild New Track 'Happy Snake'

Everything about Bingo Fury feels ad hoc, the sound of musicians working continually on their heels.

Improvisation is everything - if it works, use it, and if it doesn't... leave it behind.

Taken new song 'Happy Snake'. The beat is kinda funky, in that extreme James Chance sense, while the stop-start structure breaks down post-punk tropes and re-builds them.

A song that never seems to repeat itself, 'Happy Snake' perpetually threatens to collapse within itself, melding together an outrageous, hugely distorted guitar line and a free form trumpet solo.

The second instalment of Bingo Fury's AA-side via Ra-Ra Rok Records, 'Happy Snake' is a wild ride that comes accompanied by even wilder video.

Bingo explains...

"'Happy Snake' began with a very sombre piano chord progression. I showed the part to Meg who out of nowhere started playing the manic bassline, which ended up becoming the root of the song. This changed the atmosphere dramatically. Once the ball was rolling, the intention was to create a bastardised James Brown song. Something like a shot in the arm."

"The song was recorded live at J&J studio in Bristol with John Parish and Oliver Baldwin - partly captured using a Whisper 2000 (a cheap hearing aid used to help elderly people hear the TV)..."

The visuals echo the bewildering individuality of the song itself - and keen-eyed viewers might recognise the dress from Drag Race...

Tune in now.

