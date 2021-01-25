Billy Nomates Returns With Blistering New Single 'Heels'

South coast DIY disciple Billy Nomates has shared her new single 'Heels'.

The songwriter's superb debut album was released last year on Invada Records, a sign of her potent, uncompromising talent.

Recently sparring with sleaford mods, Billy Nomates returns to her own work with an incoming EP.

'Emergency Telephone' is out on March 5th, and it finds Billy developing her barbed yet engrossing sound still further.

She comments: "'Emergency Telephone' is predominantly about communication breakdowns; personally, mentally, physically. A strange thing to happen while communication has never had so many channels. Perhaps we need a direct line."

New single 'Heels' leads the way, a blistering offering that perfectly showcases her unflinching take on British life in 2021.

Tune in now.

