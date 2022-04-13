Billy Nomates Digs Deep With 'Blue Bones'

It's a "candid conversation..."
Billy Nomates has shared powerful new track 'Blue Bones'.

The songwriter's work is never less than honest, an artist who relishes personal truth.

'Blue Bones' is confrontational in a deeply personal way, with Billy Nomates choosing to address mental health.

A song that emerged almost fully formed, it took time for Billy Nomates to fully realise what the lyrics explored.

Out now on Invada, she comments: "Like everything I write, after I've written it I spend the following months unravelling what it's about. I think Blue Bones is a candid conversation with my own depression. A part of me I have to talk to."

The video for 'Blue Bones' was directed by Tia Salisbury, with comedian Spencer Jones taking the central role.

A moving yet also dry, you can check it out now.

Billy Nomates
