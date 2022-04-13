Billy Nomates Digs Deep With 'Blue Bones'

Billy Nomates has shared powerful new track 'Blue Bones'.
The songwriter's work is never less than honest, an artist who relishes personal truth.
'Blue Bones' is confrontational in a deeply personal way, with Billy Nomates choosing to address mental health.
A song that emerged almost fully formed, it took time for Billy Nomates to fully realise what the lyrics explored.
Out now on Invada, she comments: "Like everything I write, after I've written it I spend the following months unravelling what it's about. I think Blue Bones is a candid conversation with my own depression. A part of me I have to talk to."
The video for 'Blue Bones' was directed by Tia Salisbury, with comedian Spencer Jones taking the central role.
A moving yet also dry, you can check it out now.
