Billy Bragg Announces New Album

Billy Bragg is set to release new album ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’ on October 8th.

The new album was constructed during lockdown, before being recorded at Echo Zoo studio in Eastbourne.

Billy Bragg worked alongside Romeo Stodart and Dave Izumi on the album, his tenth studio LP to date.

Out on October 8th, it's set to lean on his country rock influences, with final song 'Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained' co-written by Billy’s son Jack Valero.

A teaser is online now. Says Billy: “To me this (I Will Be Your Shield) is the heart and soul of the album. I’ve come to the conclusion that empathy is the currency of music – that our job as songwriters is to help people come to terms with their feelings by offering them examples of how others may have dealt with a situation similar to that in which listeners find themselves. After what we’ve all been through, the idea of being a shield, physically, emotionally, psychologically, really resonates.”

Tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. Should Have Seen It Coming

2. Mid-Century Modern

3. Lonesome Ocean

4. Good Days And Bad Days

5. Freedom Doesn’t Come For Free

6. Reflections On The Mirth Of Creativity

7. The Million Things That Never Happened

8. The Buck Doesn’t Stop Here No More

9. I Believe In You

10. Pass It On

11. I Will Be Your Shield

12. Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained

- - -