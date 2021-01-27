Billie Marten Announces New Album 'Flora Fauna'

Billie Marten has laid out plans for new album 'Flora Fauna'.

The songwriter's third album will be released on May 21st, and it marks a departure of sorts for the prodigal talent.

Coming into her own, Billie teams with producer Rich Cooper to add new elements to her folk-hewn work.

New single 'Garden Of Eden' is out now, and it's "a song of growth" that carries a subtle sense of optimism.

Teasing her music out in fresh directions, 'Garden Of Eden' affords Billie Marten space to shift and grow.

"It's a song of growth, and competition to evolve as individuals in an increasingly suffocating and vacuous society. I liked the idea of humans growing up like tomatoes in the greenhouse, needing water and oxygen and space, but not getting any of it."

"The idea of seeking the natural elements and needing only that to survive plays into my constant dichotomy of living urban or bucolic. The choruses act as a burst of relief to allow space to breathe and to express that want of living right. This was one of the first pivotal songs for me as the general sentiment breeds happiness and optimism, which is something I wasn’t particularly familiar with thus far."

She recalls: "I wasn’t really treating myself very well, it was a bit of a disruptive time. All these songs are about getting myself out of that hole - they’re quite strong affirmations. The name 'Flora Fauna' is like a green bath for my eyes. If the album was a painting, it would look like flora and fauna - it encompasses every organism, every corner of Earth, and a feeling of total abundance."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Katie Silvester

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.