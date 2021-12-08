Billie Flynn's 'Someone's Daughter' Contains A Heart-Stopping Poignancy

Cornish songwriter Billie Flynn has shared her poignant new song 'Someone's Daughter'.

The artist seems to pull down the divide between her and her audience, allowing her feelings to become exposed, naked, and raw.

New single 'Someone's Daughter' continues her ascent, a spartan but intense piece of music.

JMAC produces the song, one that pushes Billie Flynn's voice to the fore, heightening the emotion of each word.

She comments: “This was a big song for me when writing it, it felt like a real release. I was struggling at the time and I just had the thought that, if nothing else, I will always be a daughter, and that’s an important thing to be.”

Out now on Never Face Records, you can check out 'Someone's Daughter' below.

