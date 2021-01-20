Billie Eilish, ROSALÍA Combine On New Stormer 'Lo Vas A Olvidar'

Billie Eilish and Rosalía combine on superb new single 'Lo Vas A Olvidar'.

It's the collision of two absolute pop behemoths, two Grammy-winning artists who command global audiences.

Out now, 'Lo Vas A Olvidar' feels like a genuine event, and it works through the neat fusion of their distinct styles.

The single trades off between Billie's inimitable vocals and the sheer spice of Rosalía, surging to its dynamic conclusion.

Nabil directs the powerhouse video, which features two female artists at the top of their game.

It's a busy spell for Billie Eilish, too - her documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry launches shortly, followed by a full photo book.

Check out 'Lo Vas A Olvidar' below.

Photo Credit: Matty Vogel & Zhamak Fullad

