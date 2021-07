Billie Eilish will release new singe 'NDA' on July 9th.

The song is the fifth release from incoming album 'Happier Than Ever'; it joins 'My Future', 'Therefore I Am', 'Your Power', and 'Lost Cause'.

'Happier Than Ever' will be released on July 30th , and it follows the extraordinary Grammy success of debut album 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.

Here's the announce.