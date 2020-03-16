Billie Eilish Postpones North American Tour

Billie Eilish has pushed back her North American tour due to the impact of coronavirus.

The shows were initially slated for March, but these were since pushed back.

In a further statement Billie Eilish has confirmed that all subsequent shows on her tour have also been postponed.

The press note clarifies:

“Following last week’s announcement and in light of the ongoing CDC restrictions and guidelines, all remaining Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates are actively being rescheduled and will be announced soon.”

A shame, but undoubtedly the correct decision. It's been a huge year for Billie Eilish - Grammy wins, BRIT performances - and we're sure she'll bounce back.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.